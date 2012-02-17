Ex-Goldman programmer's conviction overturned

* Conviction overturned by 2nd Circuit appeals court
* Aleynikov has been serving 8-year prison term
NEW YORK Feb 17 A federal appeals court
has thrown out the conviction of Sergey Aleynikov, a former
Goldman Sachs Group Inc computer programmer who had been
convicted of stealing part of the Wall Street bank's
high-frequency trading code.
The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals overturned the
conviction on Thursday night, and said an opinion explaining its
reasoning would follow "in due course."
The appeals court also directed the trial court to enter a
judgment of acquittal. Generally, this means the defendant
cannot be retried.
"We are extremely gratified that the court of appeals
refused to let this unjust conviction stand," Aleynikov's lawyer
Kevin Marino said.
A call to the U.S. Attorney's office in Manhattan was not
immediately returned.
The case is U.S. v. Aleynikov, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of
Appeals, No. 11-1126. The lower court case was U.S. v.
Aleynikov, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York,
No. 10-00096.