UPDATE 2-Court's Goldman programmer ruling limits U.S. prosecutors

* Aleynikov convicted of stealing high-frequency trading
code
* Goldman intended to keep code secret
* Economic Espionage Act doesn't accommodate digital age:
court
By Grant McCool and Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK, April 11 A federal appeals court set
back government efforts to prosecute corporate espionage with an
opinion that explained its recent decision to throw out the
conviction of a former Goldman Sachs Group Inc computer
programmer.
The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York said on
Wednesday the taking of source code by Sergey Aleynikov was not
a crime under a 1996 law that makes it illegal to steal trade
secrets. The court said the code did not qualify as stolen goods
under another federal law.
"We decline to stretch or update statutory words of plain
and ordinary meaning in order to better accommodate the digital
age," Chief Judge Dennis Jacobs wrote for a unanimous
three-judge panel.
On Feb. 17, the 2nd Circuit set Aleynikov free after he had
served 11 months of an eight-year prison term for stealing
high-frequency trading computer code from Goldman Sachs, the
Wall Street investment bank.
Wednesday's opinion provided the legal reasoning for that
unusual decision, which came just hours after Aleynikov's lawyer
had argued in court to have his client's December 2010
conviction reversed.
"Prosecutors brought this case to send a message about
economic espionage in the information age. This is a major
setback," said Joel Reidenberg, a professor at Fordham
University School of Law and director of the Fordham Center on
Law and Information Policy.
CLOSER LOOK
Wednesday's decision might also change the willingness of
companies to ask for law enforcement assistance when they
believe employees are taking trade secrets to competitors.
Aleynikov was arrested by FBI agents in July 2009 after
Goldman reported suspicions about him to authorities.
Companies probably need to "take a closer look as to whether
today's opinion has an impact on their individual situation,"
said Brent Cossrow, a partner at Fisher & Phillips in Radnor,
Pennsylvania who practices in the area of employee defections
and trade secrets. He is not involved in the Aleynikov case.
The government accused Aleynikov of copying and removing
trading code from Goldman in 2009 as he was preparing to take a
new job at Teza Technologies LLC, a high-frequency trading
start-up in Chicago. Teza was not accused of wrongdoing.
Aleynikov was criminally charged with violating the federal
Economic Espionage Act and the National Stolen Property Act.
U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara in Manhattan declined to
comment, a spokeswoman for his office said. Bharara has not said
whether he plans to appeal the panel ruling to the full 2nd
Circuit Court of Appeals.
Kevin Marino, a lawyer for Aleynikov, said, "We are
extremely pleased with the 2nd Circuit's decision, which
represents a complete repudiation of this prosecution."
Goldman spokesman Michael DuVally declined to comment.
Wednesday's decision was the government's second setback in
fighting computer-related fraud in as many days.
On Tuesday, a federal appeals court in San Francisco said
the government could not use the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act,
an anti-hacking statute, to prosecute people who misused
corporate data obtained legally. It said the government's broad
reading of that law could make it illegal to check email, use
Facebook or surf the Internet at work.
STOLEN FORMULAS?
In the Aleynikov opinion, Jacobs wrote that the "highly
valuable" source code at the center of the case was not physical
"goods" or "wares" or "merchandise" within the meaning of the
stolen property law.
Goldman "went to great lengths to maintain the secrecy of
its system," Jacobs wrote. "The enormous profits the system
yielded for Goldman depended on no one else having it."
Reidenberg said that while theft of trade secrets can be a
state criminal offense, the 2nd Circuit's reasoning, if applied
elsewhere, will shoulder companies with much of the burden to
fight corporate espionage through civil lawsuits.
"Federal prosecutors will have a very difficult time
treating theft of trade secrets as a criminal offense," he said.
"It would be like someone trying to steal the formula for
Coca-Cola. A court could, however, decide that the law could
apply to a company keeping secret its plans for a new product,
such as the next iPad, that will go into interstate commerce."
In a case similar to Aleynikov's, former Societe Generale
trader Samarth Agrawal was sentenced to three years in
prison in February 2011 for stealing speed-trading computer code
secrets and transporting the code across state lines.
The case is U.S. v. Aleynikov, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of
Appeals, No. 11-1126.