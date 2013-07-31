Goldman to offer Metro customers immediate access to aluminum

NEW YORK, July 31 Goldman Sachs Group Inc
said on Wednesday that it would offer customers of its Metro
International metals warehouse business immediate access to
aluminum held up in queues through an exchange deal with the
bank.
"In light of the concerns that end-users have raised about
their access to aluminum they are holding in warehouses, Goldman
Sachs is contacting end users to offer to swap any aluminum
currently in the queue for immediately available aluminum so
that they have access to the metal they need to make or package
their products," the bank said in a statement outlining ways to
speed up aluminum delivery from London Metal Exchange
warehouses.
Goldman has come under regulatory and political pressure in
recent weeks as major consumers of aluminum have complained
about waiting excessive amounts of time to get access to the
metal, boosting prices for companies and consumers.
Regulators including the U.S. Department of Justice and the
U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission have both launched
preliminary investigations into Wall Street banks and other
large commodity traders who own metal warehouses, Reuters has
reported.