European client pans Goldman slowness to reassure clients

| LONDON, March 15
LONDON, March 15 APG, one of Europe's
largest asset managers, has criticised Goldman Sachs Group Inc
for not communicating quickly enough with clients after
ex-banker Greg Smith's public condemnation of the way the bank
treats its clients.
The Dutch investment advisor, which runs around 300 billion
euros of assets for more than 4.5 million people in the
Netherlands, said it was surprised it took the Wall Street
company more than a day to offer APG any reassurance on points
raised in Greg Smith's resignation letter.
"We would have expected that a company that faces such a big
media backlash over something so core to their business such as
client trust would have instantly reached out to those clients
to say something," APG spokesman Harmen Geers told Reuters.
After Smith's scathing remarks were published in the New
York Times on Wednesday, Goldman Chief Executive Lloyd Blankfein
and Chief Operating Officer Gary Cohn issued a memo to staff
describing the views and observations of the former vice
president as "foreign" to most of his 12,000 peers.
Geers said the bank contacted APG late on Thursday offering
a copy of the staff memo and telephone explanation of its
message, a gesture he described as "too little, too late."
Goldman Sachs made no immediate comment when asked how it
was communicating with clients.
"One of the more important messages (Smith) gave was the
need for the bank to refocus attention on clients and attend
more closely to their needs ... but even now, Goldman, as well
as some media, seem to be overlooking that," Geers added.
The lack of quick, direct communication with APG underlined
how much work Goldman needs to do to prove it puts its customers
first, the Dutch group said.
"What about trying to re-win trust?" he said. "Goldman's
clients are now being forced to explain to their clients why
they are doing business with Goldman. We are now obliged to
answer questions because of their company culture. From the
bank's point of view, that is very bad."
Goldman has bounced back from several dents to its image in
recent years, but industry insiders say the unprecedented attack
from a former employee could start to push much larger volumes
of prospective business to rivals.
"I have seen the internal memo from Goldman to its
employees which says 'we all know this isn't true,' but
perception is reality and a service provider lives or dies by
whether they have happy clients," Geers said.
One London-based former hedge fund client of the bank, who
declined to be named, said some asset managers and family
offices were thinking twice about doing business with the bank
before Greg Smith's remarks.
"We took them off our system some months back ... I used to
know a few guys there, there was a few good ones in that bunch
and I have noticed that just about all of them have left in the
last year," the manager said.
"They used to tell me that they loved the firm; that it
looked after its people and that it had a really good 'code.'
And now those people are leaving, so it reflects what (Smith) is
saying."