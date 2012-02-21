Goldman Sachs Australia chairman to retire

SYDNEY Feb 22 The chairman of Goldman Sachs' Australia and New Zealand unit Stephen Fitzgerald will retire after 20 years at the firm, a spokeswoman said.

Fitzgerald took over as chairman last July after Goldman Sachs bought 55 percent in its joint venture Goldman Sachs JBWere to assume full ownership. He was previously co-chief executive of the joint venture and will leave in March.

It was uncertain whether Goldman Sachs will replace him. Fitzgerald's future plans could not be ascertained immediately, although The Sydney Morning Herald newspaper said he may take charge of the Australian sovereign wealth fund Future Fund.

Fitzgerald could not be reached for comment immediately. Last April, he was named to the Future Fund's board of guardians.