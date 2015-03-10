US judge recommends no Goldman gender-bias class action

NEW YORK, March 10 A federal judge on Tuesday
recommended against certifying a class-action lawsuit in which
current and former female employees at Goldman Sachs Group Inc
accused the Wall Street bank of gender-based bias in pay
and promotions.
While saying "this is a close case," U.S. Magistrate Judge
James Francis said there were not enough common issues among the
proposed class members to justify letting them sue as a group.
The judge's recommendation now goes to U.S. District Judge
Analisa Torres, who will decide whether to accept it.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond Jonathan Stempel in New York;
Editing by Phil Berlowitz)