Goldman CEO defends bank against ex-employee's claims

* Blankfein says Greg Smith op-ed had no merit

* Blankfein has no plans to step down in near term

* Succession plan is in place in case of emergency

April 25 Goldman Sachs Group Inc Chief Executive Lloyd Blankfein defended the investment bank against a former employee's assertion that Goldman mistreats its clients and said he has no plans to step down in the near term.

"The reaction internally was one of shock," Blankfein said in an interview on CNBC, referring to an op-ed the former employee, Greg Smith, wrote in the New York Times that assailed Blankfein's leadership and the behavior of his former colleagues.

"We had 30,000 people who felt the opposite and clients who were unbelievably supportive," Blankfein said. "It didn't undo the damage and the shock to the wider public but we certainly were buoyed by the response that we got from our clients and our investors and our people of Goldman Sachs."

In his public letter on March 14, Smith said that Blankfein and Goldman President Gary Cohn "lost hold of the firm's culture" and created an environment in which employees put profits ahead of clients. Smith also said that five managing directors referred to their own clients as "muppets," a derogatory term that means "idiot" in the UK.

Blankfein said a review of emails and employee documents did not turn up evidence to support Smith's claims.

The 57-year-old CEO also said that the board has not asked him to step aside, despite loud and frequent public criticism of Goldman's handling of conflicts of interest in recent years.

While Blankfein said there is a succession plan in place for an emergency -- what he called a "what-if-you-get-hit-by-a-bus plan" -- he has no intention of stepping aside in the near-term. He also said that his successor does not know of his or her designation as emergency CEO.

Asked whether Cohn would be the person to succeed him, Blankfein demurred, saying "we have a lot of terrific senior executives, including, but not limited, to Gary."

Cohn, who is close to Blankfein, is one of a few executives often mentioned as a top candidate for the CEO role when Blankfein does eventually leave.

Blankfein's TV cameos on Wednesday morning -- on CNBC and later Bloomberg TV -- were unusual, since he rarely makes public appearances. Unlike most public company CEOs, Blankfein does not even answer analyst questions on quarterly earnings conference calls.

But Blankfein said that Goldman, which recently named a new public relations chief, is trying to change the way it responds to public criticism.

"Obviously, it's occurred to us that we haven't gotten everything right with respect to how we've dealt with the public," Blankfein said, "and, don't forget, we are an institutional wholesale firm; we have no real consumer businesses, so we hadn't really had those muscles, so not surprisingly we just really didn't exercise them."