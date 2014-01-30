版本:
Goldman CEO Blankfein receives $14.5 mln restricted stock bonus

NEW YORK Jan 30 Goldman Sachs Group Inc Chief Executive Lloyd Blankfein received $14.5 million worth of restricted stock on Tuesday as part of his 2013 bonus, according to a regulatory filing on Thursday.

The award of 88,422 shares is worth $14.5 million, based on Goldman's closing price of $163.90 on Wednesday.

The value is 8 percent higher than the $13.3 million restricted stock award Blankfein received for 2012. It comes in addition to his $2 million base salary and a cash bonus that has not yet been disclosed.
