Goldman CEO Blankfein says has "highly curable" form of lymphoma

Sept 22 Goldman Sachs Group Inc Chief Executive Lloyd Blankfein said he had a "highly curable" form of lymphoma, but would be able to work substantially as normal during treatment.

Treatment will include chemotherapy over the next several months in New York, Blankfein said in a statement on the bank's website on Tuesday. (1.usa.gov/1NJoE0W) (Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)