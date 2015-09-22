版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 9月 22日 星期二 20:20 BJT

Goldman CEO Blankfein says has "highly curable" form of lymphoma

Sept 22 Goldman Sachs Group Inc Chief Executive Lloyd Blankfein said he had a "highly curable" form of lymphoma, but would be able to work substantially as normal during treatment.

Treatment will include chemotherapy over the next several months in New York, Blankfein said in a statement on the bank's website on Tuesday. (1.usa.gov/1NJoE0W) (Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐