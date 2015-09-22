Goldman CEO Blankfein says has "highly curable" form of lymphoma

BRIEF-Qualcomm terms Apple's claims on lawsuit "baseless"
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless
Sept 22 Goldman Sachs Group Inc Chief Executive Lloyd Blankfein said he had a "highly curable" form of lymphoma, but would be able to work substantially as normal during treatment.
Treatment will include chemotherapy over the next several months in New York, Blankfein said in a statement on the bank's website on Tuesday. (1.usa.gov/1NJoE0W) (Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.
PARK CITY, Utah, Jan 20 After revolutionizing television with bold, award-winning original content, streaming networks are on the cusp of their first potential Oscar wins, and are back at the Sundance film festival looking for more awards-worthy fare.