UPDATE 3-Goldman CEO hires prominent defense lawyer

By Andrea Shalal-Esa
WASHINGTON, Aug 22 Goldman Sachs (GS.N) Chief
Executive Lloyd Blankfein has hired high-profile Washington
defense attorney Reid Weingarten, according to a government
source, as the Justice Department continues to investigate the
bank.
Blankfein, 56, is in his sixth year at the helm of the
largest U.S. investment bank, which has spent two years
fending off accusations of conflicts of interest and fraud.
The move to retain Weingarten comes as investigations of
Goldman and its role in the 2007-2009 financial crisis
continue.
The news spooked already jittery investors. Goldman shares
fell sharply in the final minutes of regular trading after
Reuters reporting the hiring, finishing down 4.7 percent at
$106.51, their lowest level since March 2009.
They slipped further in after-hours trade to $105.45.
The Senate's Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations (PSI)
in April released a scathing report that criticized Goldman for
"exploiting" clients by unloading subprime loan exposure onto
unsuspecting clients in 2006 and 2007, and concluded that its
top executives misled Congress during testimony in 2010.
Goldman has said it disagreed with many of the report's
conclusions, but took seriously the issues addressed. The
Justice Department launched its investigation in late April.
On Monday, Goldman said: "As is common in such situations,
Mr. Blankfein and other individuals who were expected to be
interviewed in connection with the Justice Department's inquiry
into certain matters raised in the PSI report hired counsel at
the outset."
Blankfein has not been charged in any civil or criminal
case.
"Why do you bring in someone like that?" said the source,
who was not authorized to speak publicly, about Weingarten. "It
says one thing: that they're taking it seriously."
Robert Hillman, law professor at the University of
California at Davis, said the move showed that the CEO "has
some concern over action that is likely to be taken, presumably
by the Justice Department." But he added, "It does not signify
that he is guilty, or that any action is definitely going to be
taken."
Weingarten, whose past clients include a former Enron
accounting officer, was in a federal court in New York on
Monday for the sentencing of another client, Anthony Cuti, the
former CEO of the Duane Reade chain of drugstores, who was
convicted of accounting fraud last year. Cuti was sentenced to
three years in prison and a $5 million fine.
Weingarten did not respond to requests for comment. The
Justice Department declined to comment.
"This was the last thing that Goldman Sachs or any
institutions in the sector needed," said Peter Kenny, managing
director of Knight Capital in Jersey City, NJ. "There is zero
tolerance for risk or perceived risk right now."
HIGH-PROFILE CLIENTS
A partner with Steptoe & Johnson LLP, Weingarten has
represented a wide array of clients in criminal cases. They
include former WorldCom Inc chief Bernard Ebbers, who was later
convicted, and former Enron accounting officer Richard Causey,
who pleaded guilty in exchange for a 5 to 7-year prison term.
In May, his client, former GlaxoSmithKline (GSK.N) lawyer
Lauren Stevens, was acquitted of charges of lying and
obstructing a probe into the company's marketing practices.
"I'm used to these monstrously difficult cases where
everybody hates my clients," Weingarten told AmericanLawyer.com
in May, although he described Stevens as a "beloved figure."
Controversy has continued to swirl around Goldman Sachs and
Blankfein in the aftermath of the credit crisis in which
Goldman was accused of favoring some clients over others, and
of sometimes trading against the interest of clients.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission scored a $550
million settlement against the bank in a fraud lawsuit in July
2010, but other investigations continue.
In June, New York prosecutors subpoenaed the bank to
explain its actions in the run-up to the financial crisis. In
addition to the Justice Department, the New York Attorney
General and the Securities and Exchange Commission are also
investigating.
It was not immediately clear what charges, if any,
Blankfein could face personally.
One former federal prosecutor, who was not authorized to
speak publicly, said Blankfein may have hired outside counsel
after receiving a request from investigators for documents or
other information.
The Senate report raised questions about inconsistencies
between testimony from Blankfein and other Goldman executives
to Congress and emails unearthed in the Senate investigation.
The subcommittee's chairman, Senator Carl Levin, has said the
question of whether Blankfein and others committed perjury is
up to the relevant federal agencies. [ID:nN22286514]
The former prosecutor cautioned that perjury cases were
difficult to prove, adding that prosecutors would not bring
charges unless they had a "rock solid case."
Goldman earlier in August lowered its estimate for future
legal costs to $2 billion from its $2.7 billion estimate three
months earlier. It said it expects such costs to remain high
for the foreseeable future. [ID:nN1E778045]
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal-Esa; Additional reporting by
Carlyn Kolker, Andrew Longstreth and Jonathan Stempel; Editing
by Tim Dobbyn)