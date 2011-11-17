RPT-UPDATE 1-Goldman CEO: Wall Street could rebound

(Repeating Nov. 15 item for some subscribers)
Nov 15 Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) Chief
Executive Officer Lloyd Blankfein said it is too early to say
that Wall Street business is down because the industry has
fundamentally changed.
"I don't think we can conclude that the slowdown is
secular, rather than cyclical," Blankfein said at an investment
conference in New York.
Trends of globalization and advancing technology are long
term and will create demand for future financing, trading and
investment management, he said.
"What Goldman Sachs does for our clients is even more
relevant and important," Blankfein said.
Goldman's business has suffered this year as its client
trading profit has dropped and its investments have weakened.
The bank's return on equity, a measure of profitability, for
the first three quarters was 6 percent, excluding a one-time
item, far lower than the 30 percent the company generated
before the financial crisis.
Future profits may be hampered by regulations, which has
spurred many shareholders to dump the stock.
Goldman shares are down more than 40 percent this year to
trade around 82 percent of tangible book value, which is the
difference between its reported tangible assets and
liabilities.
Blankfein predicted that Goldman's clients will become
vocal in warning regulators that proposed new rules could stop
the firm from providing services they need, such as liquid
markets and ready inventories of securities.
"In our conversations with clients, they have expressed
several concerns on the impact to their businesses," Blankfein
said. Goldman will make client interests a theme of its
arguments over the regulations, he said.
Details of the so-called Volcker Rule to ban proprietary
trading by big banks could restrict the firm's ability to
provide clients with liquid markets and financial risk
management, he said.
In response to a question, Blankfein reaffirmed his support
for mark-to-market accounting, where companies record the value
of their assets at their market value, and changes in values
are reflected in earnings. A recent report that Goldman was
backing away from mark-to-market accounting was not accurate,
he added.
Goldman shares fell $1.10, or about 1 percent, to $98.24 in
New York Stock Exchange trading after Blankfein spoke Tuesday
morning.
