Goldman's Blankfein nets $2.8 mln after exercising stock options

BRIEF-Independent directors of Arconic board say convinced that Co has "right strategy"
* "Board has taken Elliott's criticisms very seriously", has engaged in thorough review of Arconic's businesses, strategy and performance
Nov 28 Goldman Sachs Group Inc Chief Executive Lloyd Blankfein exercised company stock options that netted about $2.8 million, joining several top executives at the bank cashing in on options in recent days ahead of an expiry, a regulatory filing showed.
Goldman President and Chief Operating Officer Gary Cohn and Vice Chairman Michael Sherwood also exercised stock options that earned Cohn about $3.6 million and Sherwood about $517,000.
On Monday, Vice Chairman and Global Head of Growth Markets J. Michael Evans sold shares and exercised stock options that fetched about $13.2 million.
The executives are exercising stock options granted a decade ago that expire this month. Blankfein had already netted $3.1 million by exercising options and selling shares in October after Goldman reported better-than-expected earnings.
Blankfein exercised 68,834 options granted 10 years ago, which were set to expire this month, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Wednesday.
The options were exercised at a price of $78.87, and the shares were sold at average prices ranging from $117.12 to about $120.77, according to the filing.
The stock and option sales by the Goldman top executives follow Goldman's completion of most of a cost-saving program that aims to reduce annual expenses by $1.9 billion by cutting staff and non-compensation expenses.
By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, March 2 Latin American stocks and currencies fell on Thursday on growing expectations of a March U.S. interest rate increase that could reduce the allure of high-yielding assets. Several Federal Reserve officials have stressed in recent days that a rate hike could come as soon as this month. Late on Wednesday, Fed Governor Lael Brainard said an improving global economy and a solid U.S. recovery mean a raise will be "appropriate soon."
* Members can now earn, redeem Aeroplan Miles on all car rentals in Canada, U.S., internationally with Avis Car Rental and Budget Car Rental