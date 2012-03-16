Under fire, Goldman finds friend in New York's mayor

| NEW YORK, March 16
NEW YORK, March 16 Goldman Sachs
has no shortage of friends in high places -
including New York's City Hall.
Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who made his early millions on Wall
Street before turning them into billions at his own financial
data and news company, threw his support behind the investment
bank, still licking its wounds from a withering resignation
letter by a Goldman Sachs employee in the New York
Times.
Calling Goldman Sachs "a great firm," Bloomberg used a
morning radio talk show on Friday to accuse critics of unfairly
"piling on" the bank and said the former staffer, Greg Smith,
was wrong to air his views in the op-ed piece. His firm,
Bloomberg LP, competes with Thomson Reuters.
"I thought (it was) a nasty letter from an employee," said
Bloomberg, who regards loyalty as non-negotiable.
It was the second successive day Bloomberg stood behind
Goldman Sachs. He visited bank's headquarters on Thursday to
personally express his support to staffers.
"You know, you go to work for a company, it seems to me they
have an obligation to never diss you. They can part company with
you. But they should never do that," said the mayor on The John
Gambling Show radio show on WOR.
Smith, who worked in equity derivatives, said in the op-ed
that Goldman had become "as toxic and destructive as I have ever
seen it" and was a place he no longer wished to work.
"It makes me ill how callously people talk about ripping
their clients off. Over the last 12 months I have seen five
different managing directors refer to their own clients as
'muppets,'" Smith wrote, using a term that is British slang for
a stupid person.
The New York Times defended its decision to run the letter,
which for days has been the subject of chatter around the
water-cooler and across the web.
"It's an op-ed piece," said spokeswoman Eileen Murphy. "It's
someone's opinion. The purpose of an op-ed page is it's a forum
for people to write their opinion on something."
She also said the letter went through "the same process as
any unsolicited op-ed would go through," although she declined
to give details of the vetting procedure.
A person familiar with the matter who declined to be
identified said the decision to run the letter was made by
Andrew Rosenthal, the editor of the paper's editorial page, and
Trish Hall, the op-ed editor.
Smith made contact with the newspaper about a week before
the letter was published, according to another source familiar
with the matter. While it is not clear if Smith reached out to
other media outlets, he told the New York Times he was in
contact with another news organization.
The New York Times then began a checking process that
included seeing one of Smith's performance reviews and his
employee ID. The paper also called Smith's office before he had
resigned, the second source said, noting that no one has
challenged the facts in the piece.
Still, it wasn't only Bloomberg who slammed the Times.
Morgan Stanley Chief Executive James Gorman
said it should never have published the letter, and it lacked
balance and was unfair to Goldman Sachs.
"Firstly, I was surprised that anybody would run an op-ed
piece based upon the view of a single employee," he said at an
event Friday in New York's Times Square. "The point of an op-ed
piece is to find someone who's respected."
New York City's mayor also used his radio show to take a
swipe at the follow-up coverage by the press, calling it
"ridiculous."
Goldman - dubbed a "great vampire squid" in a 2009 article
in Rolling Stone magazine - has been embroiled in the biggest
insider trading scandal on Wall Street. And just weeks ago, a
top judge criticized Goldman for big conflicts of interest in an
energy deal.
"Look, I've never worked at Goldman," Bloomberg said. "But
there's an awful lot of people there. They work very hard. They
live in this city and we want to have more companies come and
locate here," Bloomberg said on the radio show.
One news organization that Bloomberg praised for its
coverage was his own, Bloomberg LP, saying an opinion piece it
ran about Goldman and Smith was right on target.
"I thought the guy who wrote it had it exactly right," the
mayor said. "He said, 'Surprise, surprise it's not the
Make-a-Wish Foundation.' They're a company that's here to make
money. That's what they do."