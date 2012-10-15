版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 16日 星期二 04:26 BJT

Goldman names private-equity executive Ogunlesi to board

Oct 15 Goldman Sachs Group Inc said it has named Adebayo O. Ogunlesi, managing partner and chairman of private-equity firm Global Infrastructure Partners, to its board of directors, effective Monday.

The New York-based investment bank now has 11 directors on its board and said it expects to appoint another independent director some time soon.

Ogunlesi will join Goldman's audit, risk, compensation and corporate governance and nominating committees.

