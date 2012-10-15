Goldman names private-equity executive Ogunlesi to board

UPDATE 1-Aluminium producer looks for 30-pct hike in Q2 premium from Japan buyers -sources
* Major producer wants premiums of around $125 per T -sources
Oct 15 Goldman Sachs Group Inc said it has named Adebayo O. Ogunlesi, managing partner and chairman of private-equity firm Global Infrastructure Partners, to its board of directors, effective Monday.
The New York-based investment bank now has 11 directors on its board and said it expects to appoint another independent director some time soon.
Ogunlesi will join Goldman's audit, risk, compensation and corporate governance and nominating committees.
* Major producer wants premiums of around $125 per T -sources
* Flipkart and Microsoft forge cloud partnership to expand e-commerce in India
ZURICH, Feb 20 U.S.-based Northern Trust is buying UBS Group's UBS Asset Management fund administration servicing units in Luxembourg and Switzerland, UBS said in a statement on Monday.