Goldman names Schiro as lead independent director

April 2 Goldman Sachs Group Inc said
James J. Schiro will become its new lead independent board
director when current lead director John H. Bryan retires in
May.
Schiro, who was previously chief executive of Zurich
Financial Services AG and PricewaterhouseCoopers
, has been on Goldman's board since May 2009.
He is now the chairman of Goldman's audit committee, a role
he will cede to M. Michele Burns, who has been on Goldman's
board since last October.
Bryan, who reached the mandatory retirement age of 75 last
year, has been on the board since November 1999. He will not
stand for re-election at Goldman's annual meeting in May.