Goldman to launch new bond trading platform - WSJ

May 4 Goldman Sachs Group Inc is
preparing to launch a bond-trading platform on which it will
charge lower fees than for typical bond trades, the Wall Street
Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
The firm has been developing GSession, an electronic
platform over the past year, the paper said.
The platform, which may be launched later this month, would
cross customer orders during scheduled trading sessions of up to
five minutes and enable large trades, the Journal reported.
BlackRock, the world's largest money manager, also
announced plans in December for its own internal bond trading
platform.
Goldman Sachs officials could not be immediately reached for
comment by Reuters outside of regular U.S. business hours.