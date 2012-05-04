Goldman plans web-based corporate bond trading platform

NEW YORK, May 4 (IFR) - Goldman Sachs is set to launch by
end-May or even as early as next week a single-dealer electronic
corporate and high-yield bond trading platform called GSessions.
The platform will look to cross trades for its customers in
scheduled trading sessions through the day and promises to
deliver narrower spreads than those available outside the
network, according to a spokesman.
Goldman would also back the platform with a
guaranteed liquidity amount in order to step in, up to a certain
amount, to correct supply demand imbalances.
The web-based platform is expected to inject some
transparency into a market which is primarily voice-trading
driven.
Similar trading venues are reported to be planned by some of
Goldman's rivals, including BlackRock, Morgan Stanley and
UBS.