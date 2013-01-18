Goldman executives get nearly $100 mln in stock awards-filings

Jan 18 Goldman Sachs Group Inc awarded a
dozen senior executives more than 700,000 restricted shares
worth nearly $100 million as part of their 2012 bonus awards,
according to securities filings on Friday.
Goldman Chief Executive Lloyd Blankfein received 94,320
restricted shares, according to a filing with the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday. The shares were
worth $13.3 million as of Goldman's closing price on Thursday,
when the shares were granted.
But Blankfein did not get the biggest award. Vice Chairman
Michael Sherwood, who is co-head of Goldman's international
division, received 109,461, according to a separate filing. That
award was worth $15.4 million as of Thursday's closing price of
$141.01.
The stock awards are delivered in three equal installments
through 2016 and generally can't be sold for five years.
Chief Operating Officer Gary Cohn and outgoing Chief
Financial Officer David Viniar each received 85,136 restricted
shares worth $12 million. Vice Chairmen Michael Evans, who is
global head of growth markets, and John Weinberg, who is a
co-head of investment banking, each received 75,208 restricted
shares worth $10.6 million.
Mark Schwartz, a vice chairman and chairman of Goldman Sachs
Asia Pacific and who re-joined Goldman in June, received 37,428
restricted shares worth $5.3 million.
Chief Accounting Officer Sarah Smith received 36,594 shares
worth $5.2 million, while General Counsel Greg Palm received
29,998 shares worth $4.2 million. Chief of Staff John Rogers
received 28,509 shares worth $4 million, Global Head of Human
Capital Management Edith Cooper received 26,382 shares worth
$3.7 million and Global Head of Compliance Alan Cohen received
24,254 shares worth $3.4 million.