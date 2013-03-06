Goldman taps Bicudo, Pereira to head Brazil investment banking

SAO PAULO, March 6 Goldman Sachs Group Inc named bankers Fabio Bicudo and Antonio Pereira as co-heads of investment banking in Brazil, according to a memo obtained by Reuters on Wednesday.

In a separate memo, the New York-based bank said Daniel Wainstein, chairman of the investment banking unit in Brazil, will retire from the firm after 13 years. Wainstein has been a partner of Goldman Sachs since 2010.