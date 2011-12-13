Goldman invests in tech firm for trading speed

LONDON Dec 13 Goldman Sachs and
BNP Paribas have invested in U.S. trading technology
firm Broadway Technology as big banks look to grab a trading
advantage while profits and costs get squeezed.
Broadway supplies banks and hedge funds with tools to
develop speedy technology to trade bonds and foreign exchange,
and cost pressures at banks are prompting more to use
independent IT platforms they can customise.
Broadway said Goldman had invested alongside another unnamed
investor. That is France's BNP Paribas, people familiar with the
matter said, although BNP and Broadway declined to comment.
The investors had taken a minority stake, but Broadway
declined to provide further financial details.
The company was formed eight years ago by Tyler Moeller and
Joshua Walsky, a pair of algorithmic traders with advanced
degrees in computer science.
Chief executive Moeller told Reuters he planned to use the
investment to expand in Europe and Asia and into other asset
classes, such as equities and commodities.