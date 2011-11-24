版本:
2011年 11月 24日 星期四

Goldman's Asia Pac cap intro head Ghani leaves

HONG KONG Nov 24 Goldman Sachs prime brokerage's head of capital introductions for Asia-Pacific Tanvir Ghani has left the firm.

Goldman Sachs' Hong Kong-based spokesman Edward Naylor confirmed the departure.

Laurianne Curtil will take over Ghani's role, Naylor said.

Ghani worked at the Wall Street bank for more than a decade.

Ghani's departure was previously reported by Bloomberg. (Reporting by Nishant Kumar; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)

