UPDATE 2-Goldman sued by Capmark, conflicts alleged

By Jonathan Stempel

Oct 24 Capmark Financial Group Inc CPMK.PK, a large commercial real estate lender that emerged from bankruptcy this month, sued Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) to recover $147 million it said the bank obtained by taking advantage of conflicts of interest.

The complaint filed Monday in U.S. District Court in Manhattan arose out of Capmark's $1.5 billion secured financing facility obtained in May 2009, five months before its Chapter 11 filing, from Goldman and other lenders.

Capmark said Goldman received $147 million to reduce the size of an unsecured loan it made in 2006, when several Goldman affiliates and other private equity investors bought a 75 percent stake in Capmark. Goldman later installed one of its managing directors, Bradley Gross, to sit on Capmark's board.

"Despite these conflicts and close connections -- indeed, as a result of the influence and insider status that its multiple simultaneous roles created -- Goldman Sachs actively and directly participated in internal meetings and discussions that led to the secured credit facility, which gave it preferential treatment as a creditor," Capmark said.

Michael Duvally, a Goldman spokesman, declined to comment.

Capmark said its reorganization plan gave ownership of the company to lenders and bondholders, and gave it the right to sue Goldman to recover "preferential payments" made in the months leading up to the October 2009 bankruptcy.

Prior to its 2006 sale, Capmark had been known as GMAC Commercial Holdings Corp. Capmark's bankruptcy petition shows that the Horsham, Pennsylvania-based company had $20.1 billion of assets and $21 billion of debts as of June 30, 2009.

Goldman and Wall Street banking rivals periodically face questions about alleged conflicts of interest.

Last week, a Louisiana pension fund accused Goldman in a lawsuit of advising El Paso Corp EP.N to accept a "low" $21 billion takeover by rival natural gas company Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI.N) to help Goldman cop higher advisory fees and boost the value of its roughly 20 percent El Paso stake. [ID:nN1E79K1NH]

The case is Capmark Financial Group Inc et al v. Goldman Sachs Credit Partners LP et al, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 11-07511. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Gary Hill and Tim Dobbyn)