UPDATE 2-Goldman sued by Capmark, conflicts alleged

* Goldman said to take $147 mln before Capmark bankruptcy
* Conflicts of interest alleged
* Goldman spokesman declines to comment
* Separate case says Goldman conflicted in El Paso merger
(Rewrites; adds details from lawsuit and bankruptcy, byline)
By Jonathan Stempel
Oct 24 Capmark Financial Group Inc CPMK.PK, a
large commercial real estate lender that emerged from
bankruptcy this month, sued Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) to
recover $147 million it said the bank obtained by taking
advantage of conflicts of interest.
The complaint filed Monday in U.S. District Court in
Manhattan arose out of Capmark's $1.5 billion secured financing
facility obtained in May 2009, five months before its Chapter
11 filing, from Goldman and other lenders.
Capmark said Goldman received $147 million to reduce the
size of an unsecured loan it made in 2006, when several Goldman
affiliates and other private equity investors bought a 75
percent stake in Capmark. Goldman later installed one of its
managing directors, Bradley Gross, to sit on Capmark's board.
"Despite these conflicts and close connections -- indeed,
as a result of the influence and insider status that its
multiple simultaneous roles created -- Goldman Sachs actively
and directly participated in internal meetings and discussions
that led to the secured credit facility, which gave it
preferential treatment as a creditor," Capmark said.
Michael Duvally, a Goldman spokesman, declined to comment.
Capmark said its reorganization plan gave ownership of the
company to lenders and bondholders, and gave it the right to
sue Goldman to recover "preferential payments" made in the
months leading up to the October 2009 bankruptcy.
Prior to its 2006 sale, Capmark had been known as GMAC
Commercial Holdings Corp. Capmark's bankruptcy petition shows
that the Horsham, Pennsylvania-based company had $20.1 billion
of assets and $21 billion of debts as of June 30, 2009.
Goldman and Wall Street banking rivals periodically face
questions about alleged conflicts of interest.
Last week, a Louisiana pension fund accused Goldman in a
lawsuit of advising El Paso Corp EP.N to accept a "low" $21
billion takeover by rival natural gas company Kinder Morgan Inc
(KMI.N) to help Goldman cop higher advisory fees and boost the
value of its roughly 20 percent El Paso stake. [ID:nN1E79K1NH]
The case is Capmark Financial Group Inc et al v. Goldman
Sachs Credit Partners LP et al, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 11-07511.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Gary
Hill and Tim Dobbyn)