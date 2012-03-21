Goldman loses bid to dismiss Hudson CDO lawsuit

March 21 A federal judge refused to dismiss a
lawsuit accusing Goldman Sachs Group Inc of defrauding
investors in the offering of risky debt linked to subprime
mortgages.
U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero in Manhattan dismissed
part but not all of the lawsuit brought by Dodona I LLC, a hedge
fund formed in 2007 to invest in pieces of collateralized debt
obligations.
Dodona accused Goldman of creating the Hudson Mezzanine
Funding CDOs as part of an undisclosed scheme to reduce its
subprime exposure at the expense of investors, and to bet
against those CDOs.