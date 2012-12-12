Goldman CEO says his likely successor works at firm now

BRIEF-Community Health Systems to divest Anniston, Alabama Hospital
* Community Health Systems announces definitive agreement to divest Anniston, Alabama Hospital
NEW YORK Dec 12 Goldman Sachs Group Inc Chief Executive Officer Lloyd Blankfein said on Wednesday that he believes his successor is working at the firm now.
While the choice is ultimately up to Goldman's board of directors, Blankfein said: "It is a very high likelihood, close to 100 percent, that the next leader of Goldman Sachs is at Goldman Sachs."
Blankfein made the comments at a New York Times conference in New York.
* Bob Adams to assume position of Allete chief financial officer
* Manitoba Telecom Services Inc - CEO Jay Forbes will be leaving company following expected successful closing of its pending transaction with BCE Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: