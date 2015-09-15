Goldman investment banking co-chair Cole to retire: memo

BlackRock says hired former UK finance minister Osborne as adviser
Jan 20 BlackRock Inc on Friday said it is appointing former British finance minister George Osborne as a senior adviser to its Investment Institute.
Sept 15 Goldman Sachs Group Inc's investment banking division co-chair Christopher A. Cole will retire from the firm after 30 years, and will serve as a senior advisor, according to a company memo on Tuesday.
Cole, who joined Goldman in 1985 as an associate, has handled many of the bank's high profile clients including large global insurance companies and China's largest commercial bank Industrial and Commercial Bank of China.
A spokesman from Goldman confirmed the contents of the memo, which was reviewed by Reuters.
Cole also served as the lead banker for Goldman's initial public offering and is a member of its management committee and finance committee.
Cole held roles including head of the financial institutions group and global co-head of the investment banking group. He became a partner in 1994.
Cole will become a senior advisor following his retirement. (Reporting by Olivia Oran in New York; Editing by Richard Chang)
Jan 20 BlackRock Inc on Friday said it is appointing former British finance minister George Osborne as a senior adviser to its Investment Institute.
LIMA, Jan 20 An Odebrecht-led pipeline consortium in Peru announced that it will not be able to meet a key financing deadline on Monday and is waiting for the government for notification that it will terminate its $5 billion contract, the company said in a statement Friday.
NEW YORK, Jan 19 (IFR) - Argentina launched a US$7bn two-part bond on Thursday, covering its planned dollar issuance for the year in one fell swoop on the back of more than US$21bn of orders.