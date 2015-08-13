UPDATE 1-Goldman sells Colombia coal unit, ending physical commodity forays

(Adds details on banks investing in commodities, context
NEW YORK Aug 13 Goldman Sachs has sold
its controversial Colombia coal mining division to privately
held Murray Energy, Murray said on Thursday, concluding the Wall
Street firm's divestment of physical commodity assets.
Ohio-based coal company Murray Energy has acquired Colombia
Natural Resources, which has two surface mines, three
undeveloped mines and other infrastructure, including a port and
rail cars, it said in a statement.
Murray did not provide terms and a Goldman Sachs spokesman
declined to comment on the sale price.
In recent years, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley
have come under heavy political and regulatory pressure to get
out of risky commodity businesses, particularly those involving
the ownership of assets. Goldman sold off a metals warehousing
business and moved to wind down uranium trading last year.
Goldman bought the La Francia mine from Canada's Coalcorp in
2010 in a deal worth $200 million, and purchased Brazilian
Vale's Colombian mining assets for $407 million in 2012, but the
investments have been troubled by toughening environmental rules
in Colombia and sinking coal prices.
Back at home, the CNR investment - as well as Metro
International Trade Services, a London Metals Exchange warehouse
operator - was also drawing scrutiny amid concerns from some
lawmakers that investment banks could squeeze commodity prices.
Most banks are barred from investing and operating
commercial businesses, but Goldman and Morgan Stanley held a
"grandfather" exemption for commodity-related investments
because they were unregulated investment banks before 1999.
While Goldman has stood firmly behind its storied J Aron
commodity trading venture, it has backed away from balance sheet
investments in the raw materials markets. It sold its Cogentrix
power plant division to Carlyle in 2012 and Swiss private equity
group Reuben Brothers bought Metro at the end of 2014.
Murray Energy, which says it is the largest underground coal
company in the United States, hailed the deal as a way to expand
its global portfolio at a time when U.S. environmental
regulators are cracking down on carbon emissions.
"As the United States coal industry continues to be under
attack for elimination by the Obama Administration, we must look
to international markets to ensure our survival," Chairman and
CEO Robert Murray said in the statement.
(Reporting by Jonathan Leff; editing by Grant McCool)