Goldman Sachs adds five executives to management committee-memos

NEW YORK Feb 11 Goldman Sachs Group Inc
has added five executives to its management committee, according
to two internal memos viewed by Reuters.
The new members are Paul Russo, Michael Daffey, Justin
Gmelich, Craig Broderick and Sarah Smith, according to the
memos, which were signed by Chief Executive Lloyd Blankfein and
Chief Operating Officer Gary Cohn, and confirmed by a spokesman.
Russo and Daffey are co-chief operating officers of
Goldman's equities trading business, while Gmelich is global
head of credit trading. Broderick is chief risk officer, and
Smith is controller and chief accounting officer.