Goldman commodities crown slips as traders exit

By Dmitry Zhdannikov
LONDON, March 29 At least 20 commodities
traders, several senior, have left Goldman Sachs in the
past months, dealing a blow to Wall Street's long-time king of
commodities as talent moves to better paying trading houses and
hedge funds.
The departures, according to around a dozen insiders and
trading sources, mirror the exodus of traders from rival banks
over the past two years.
The outflow is driven by shrinking profits and tighter
regulation of banking, which gives funds and trading houses
greater scope to trade and to reward success.
Goldman said the departures will not have an impact on its
standing in commodities.
"We are not downsizing our commodities business. It remains
a core part of our franchise," a spokesman for Goldman said.
"The positions we need to refill, we will refill".
A source at Goldman said the departures were a combination
of resignations and regular annual headcount reductions, and
were not specific to commodities but happening across all the
bank's businesses.
But insiders say some of the departures were triggered by
unusually low bonuses at Goldman, widely recognised over the
past 20 years as the most prestigious and well paying of the big
five banks in commodities alongside JP Morgan, Morgan
Stanley, Deutsche Bank and Barclays.
Earlier this month, Reuters reported that Goldman had ceded
leadership in commodities trading revenues to JPMorgan,
according to regulatory disclosures by the banks.
"Goldman held on to talent a little longer than other banks
because it has a deeper pocket. It (the exodus) happened to
other banks a lot earlier," said one trader who recently left
from a major bank to a trading house.
"It is definitely a part of regular turnover at any banks
that happens after bonus every year. But indeed a large number
of Goldman guys are jumping ship at the same time and going to
non-banks," he added. "What this means is even Goldman can't do
anything and even they can't make money, because of
regulations".
FUNDS AND TRADERS HIRE
Goldman sources stress the only departure at the most senior
partner level was that of Jeff Resnick, the global head of
trading in commodities, who resigned after many years at Goldman
without joining any other firm.
However, several managing directors - one level below
partners - have left Goldman recently.
"Every year there is a trimming of staff at the analyst,
vice-president and director level but the number of managing
directors leaving commodities strikes me as higher than I've
noticed in the past," said Will Ainger, co-editor of
SparkSpread, a publication that tracks the moves of people in
commodities businesses.
Among managing directors, Ben Green joined trader Mercuria's
metals desk; Macquarie has hired Arun Assumall as head of new
commodity products; Europe's oil trading head Taimur Hassan went
to a hedge fund; U.S. power trading head Raj Sethi, U.S. oil
trading head Andre Eriksson, European power and gas specialist
Phil Beatty and Australian power expert Troy Wilson resigned.
On levels below partners and managing directors, Mercuria
hired Liam Brown for its metals desk, Graham Capital Management
recruited Laura Hunt as a power trader, Vitol hired Tom
Baker for its oil desk, Koch took on Michelle Lei as an oil
analyst.
Oil derivative trader Ben Jacobs will join a hedge fund,
London-based emissions trader Andrew Mugadu and coal trader
Bruno Roch resigned. Some had worked for Goldman for 10-15
years.
"Many of those are proven successful senior people so it is
very hard to imagine they have been all fired," said a former
senior commodities trading business employee at Goldman.
Goldman has this month begun a new round of staff cuts in
its trading and investment banking to reduce costs following the
elimination of 2,400 positions last year, sources familiar with
the matter said earlier this month.
Recent staff cuts have been less drastic than in March 2011,
when 5 percent of its trading staff was let go.
Goldman is known to create staff cuts lists early in the
year and send at-risk employees a signal through low bonuses
that are handed out in February. Those who do not get the hint
are let go in mid-to-late March.
"Some very decent guys just weren't paid properly. So they
said: 'Screw it' and went to funds," another insider said.
"GOLDMAN CHAIR"
Goldman is believed to employ around 400 traders in its
commodities trading division, which generated $1.6 billion last
year, according to regulatory filings, down from as much as
$4.5 billion in 2009.
Banks dramatically expanded their trading operations in the
early 2000s to capitalise on booming commodities prices. But new
regulations being introduced after the 2008 financial crisis
drastically limit risky investments with their own capital,
known as proprietary trading, or with clients' money.
Insiders say Goldman has long made a point of crediting the
unrivalled scale and scope of its trading operation, rather than
the skill of individuals, as the key ingredient of its success.
The latest departures will test that assertion.
"Goldman did a very good job of convincing people that it
wasn't the trader, it was the chair," one senior commodity
executive said. "Other companies are coming along and are ready
to pay more for that talent."
A former Goldman insider said that new rules on limits on
the amount a bank is allowed to hold in derivatives in certain
commodities, known as position limits, meant that banks would
inevitably have to scale down their businesses.
"They are not getting "hedge exemptions" for using commodity
futures to hedge large synthetic commodity index portfolios for
investor clients, nor when hedging large OTC (over-the-counter)
derivative deals with oil and metals producers," he said.
Hedge exemptions from futures position limits are easier for
oil companies or trading companies with large physical assets
that can point to an exact amount of stored oil in a tank that
is being hedged by futures, or to similar stockpiles in metals.
"Goldman's platform has had a large proprietary component.
The percentage of payouts at trading companies are difficult to
compete with for prop guys," said the head of trading at a large
rival of Goldman.
Trading houses, most of them are unlisted, pay bonuses in
cash while a big component of Goldman's annual bonuses are stock
options vesting in 3-5 years.
Bank bonuses are generally down.
Citigroup cut last year's bonus by about 30 percent. Morgan
Stanley capped 2011 cash bonuses at $125,000 per person. Goldman
Sachs snipped compensation by over 20 percent, and Bank of
America reduced the cash portion of its bonus by 75 percent.
To take one example in Europe, Barclays Capital saw
a 32 percent reduction in bonuses.
"At a trading house, it tends to be about 10-15 percent of
the profit individual traders make," said a former trader at a
bank, now working for a trading house. He said a trader can earn
up to 10 percent on the first $1.5 million he makes and up to 15
percent on everything above that sum during a given year.
"But traders take it granted if you make profit. If you make
losses you get fired on an ad hoc basis more easily than at
banks."