Goldman Sachs head of oil and ags Karl Robijns to retire - memo

LONDON, March 6 Goldman Sachs' head of
oil and agricultural trading, Karl Robijns, is retiring from the
firm, an internal memo seen by Reuters showed.
London-based Robijns, who first joined Goldman as an oil
trader in 1998, has headed the bank's global oil, refined
products, and agricultural trading since last year.
"Karl has had a substantial commercial impact on our
market-leading commodities franchise," said the memo from
Goldman's co-heads of securities - Isabelle Ealet, Ashok
Varadhan and Pablo Salame.
Robijns is the latest high-profile commodities executive to
leave a bank, as the industry wrestles with lower profits,
increased regulation and reduced volatility in the sector.
Revenue for the top banks in the sector has fallen from more
than $14 billion in 2008 to just $4.5 billion last year,
according to London-based financial industry analytics firm
Coalition.
Senior Goldman executives have said they remain committed to
the bank's J.Aron & Co commodities business, where the bank's
CEO Lloyd Blankfein started his career, even as rivals scale
back.
JPMorgan is in exclusive talks with Mercuria to sell
its physical commodities business to the Geneva-based trading
house, while Morgan Stanley is selling part of its
physical oil trading operation to Russia's Rosneft.
Robijns briefly left Goldman to join hedge fund Citadel, but
returned to the bank in 2007 as a managing director. He became a
partner in 2010, running the bank's commodities business in Asia
between then and 2013.