UPDATE 1-Goldman reviews conflict-of-interest policies

* Goldman plans to strengthen conflict-of-interest policies
* Bankers may have to tell clients of personal holdings-WSJ
* Changes come after criticism of Goldman in El Paso deal
By Lauren Tara LaCapra
March 16 Goldman Sachs Group Inc is
reviewing conflict-of-interest policies and procedures for
investment bankers in light of a recent controversy over a
Goldman-advised deal.
The review comes after Goldman was criticized for advising
El Paso Corp on its planned sale to Kinder Morgan Inc
even though Goldman had a multibillion-dollar stake in
the acquirer and its top energy banker held a $340,000 personal
stake in Kinder Morgan.
"We regret the El Paso Board wasn't aware of the investment
and are reviewing our policies and procedures related to
bankers' investments and how they are disclosed with the goal of
strengthening them," Goldman said in a statement on Friday.
The review was first reported by The Wall Street Journal,
which said Goldman investment bankers may be required to
disclose personal financial holdings to clients.
The Wall Street divisions of other banks, including Barclays
Plc, Bank of America Corp and Citigroup Inc
, are also reviewing how they manage conflicts on
investment banking deals, the Journal reported, citing unnamed
people familiar with the matter.
Representatives for Citigroup, Bank of America and Morgan
Stanley declined to comment. A spokesperson for Barclays
could not immediately be reached for comment.
Goldman's multiple positions in the El Paso-Kinder Morgan
deal garnered particular attention after a prominent Delaware
judge criticized the bank's handling of the conflicts.
"At this stage, I cannot readily accept the notion that
Goldman would not seek to maximize the value of its
multibillion-dollar investment in Kinder Morgan at the expense
of El Paso, but, at the same time, be so keen on obtaining an
investment banking fee in the tens of millions," Judge Leo
Strine wrote. He said he would "reluctantly" allow the deal to
move forward.
Goldman was not blind to such criticism: While the two
companies were still in talks, Goldman Chief Executive Lloyd
Blankfein told El Paso CEO Douglas Foshee that Goldman was "very
sensitive to the appearance of conflict," according to court
documents.
Wall Street's banking, trading and wealth-management
businesses are rife with conflicts, and large investment banks
already have policies in place to handle them, such as "Chinese
walls" that research analysts must get special permission to
cross if they need to communicate with bankers or traders.
But banks still routinely get into sticky situations. In
recent years, Goldman has become enmeshed in
conflict-of-interest scandals related to subprime mortgage
investments, an investment in Facebook, and its one-time
practice of passing analyst tips to important clients before
others.
The disclosure to clients of investment bankers' personal
financial holdings is not a common practice. While it would be a
step toward greater transparency, it is not one that bankers are
likely to embrace.
The Goldman banker with a personal stake in Kinder Morgan
was Stephen Daniel.
On Friday morning, Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman
characterized conflicts as inevitable and even routine. Morgan
Stanley's research analysts and financial advisers talk to
clients every day about whether to buy stocks and bonds of
companies that its bankers advise, and it is not unusual for a
large investment bank to hold a stake in a company it advises on
deals, Gorman said at an event hosted by Fortune magazine.
Morgan Stanley handles conflicts by being transparent with
clients about its interests, he said.
"The more obvious the conflict, the higher the standard of
care," said Gorman. But, he added, "there is inherent conflict
-- I can't just say you can't do it."