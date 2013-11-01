Top Goldman Asia banker Dees to take global, U.S.-based role-sources

HONG KONG Nov 1 A top Goldman Sachs banker in Asia is relocating to the United States to take on a global role, people familiar with the matter told Reuters, after playing a key part in the firm's efforts to broaden its business amid a drop in equity offering volumes.

Dan Dees, Goldman's co-head of investment banking for Asia, is expected to move within the next few months, the sources said. They could not confirm the exact title the American banker will take on, but they said it would be a global appointment.

Missouri-born Dees, 43, played a key role in two of Asia's three largest ever initial public offerings: the $22.12 billion listing of the Agricultural Bank of China and the $20.5 billion floatation of insurer AIA Group Ltd.

Goldman Sachs declined to comment.

Among the reasons cited for Dees' departure include going from a regional to a global role, and also family.