Goldman can arbitrate gender discrimination lawsuit -U.S. court

NEW YORK, March 21 Goldman Sachs Group Inc
on Thursday won a U.S. court order allowing it to send a
former employee's gender discrimination dispute to arbitration,
rather than being forced to defend against her claims in a class
action.
In ruling for Goldman, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals
in New York reversed a lower court's 2011 ruling denying the
Wall Street bank's motion to compel arbitration in the case of
Lisa Parisi, a former managing director.
The case has been closely watched by employers seeking to
avoid costly class action lawsuits and instead require
individuals to pursue cases alone in private arbitrations.
"We see no reason to deviate from the liberal federal policy
in favor of arbitration and conclude that the district court
erred in denying the motion to compel arbitration," Circuit
Judge Barrington Parker wrote for the three-judge panel.
Parisi and two other former Goldman employees sued the bank
in 2010, accusing it of a pattern of discrimination against
female managing directors, vice presidents and associates.
Paul Bland, a lawyer for Parisi, did not immediately respond
to a request for comment.
A Goldman spokesman had no immediate comment.
The case is Parisi v. Goldman Sachs & Co, 2nd U.S. Circuit
Court of Appeals, No. 11-5229.