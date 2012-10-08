Goldman hires ex-SEC division of investment management head-memo

NEW YORK Oct 8 Goldman Sachs Group Inc unit Goldman Sachs Asset Management has hired Andrew "Buddy" Donohue, a former head of the division of investment management at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, as deputy general counsel, according to an internal memo obtained by Reuters on Monday.

Donohue, who was most recently a partner in the New York office at Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP, will be joining the firm Nov. 1, according to the memo.