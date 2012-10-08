CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Goldman hires ex-SEC unit head-memo

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 20
Feb 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
(Corrects second reference spelling of Donohue)
By Jessica Toonkel
NEW YORK Oct 8 Goldman Sachs Group Inc unit Goldman Sachs Asset Management has hired Andrew "Buddy" Donohue, a former head of the division of investment management at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, as deputy general counsel, according to an internal memo obtained by Reuters on Monday.
Donohue most recently a partner in the New York office at Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP, will be joining the firm Nov. 1, according to the memo.
Goldman Sachs Asset Management has $702 billion in assets, according to the firm's website. The firm's 75 mutual funds alone have $190 billion, according to Lipper.
(Reporting By Jessica Toonkel; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
Feb 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK, Feb 19 U.S. food company Kraft Heinz Co withdrew its proposal for a $143-billion merger with larger rival Unilever Plc, the companies said on Sunday, raising questions about whether Kraft will turn its focus to another target.
LONDON, Feb 17 John Fallon needs to show he has a plan to navigate Pearson through the sinking sands of its main markets when the world's biggest education company reports full-year results.