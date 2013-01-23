UPDATE 3-Goldman cleared of all charges in doomed Dragon sale

* Jury finds investment bank not negligent
* Dragon founders' suit sought hundreds of millions of
dollars
By Tim McLaughlin
Jan 23 A federal jury on Wednesday gave Goldman
Sachs Group Inc a sweeping legal victory in the $580
million sale of Dragon Systems Inc to Lernout & Hauspie, saying
the Wall Street bank was not negligent in arranging a deal that
ultimately collapsed 13 years ago.
The jury cleared Goldman of claims of negligence,
intentional misrepresentation and breach of fiduciary duty, and
others, in the civil case, according to the verdict announced in
U.S. District Court in Boston.
Dragon founders Jim and Janet Baker, pioneers in the field
of speech recognition software, accused Goldman investment
bankers of being negligent in the 2000 sale of their company to
Belgium-based Lernout & Hauspie, which collapsed in a massive
accounting fraud. The Bakers and two early Dragon employees
sought several hundred million dollars in damages.
"We are pleased the jury rejected these claims. We fulfilled
all our advisory duties to Dragon Systems," Goldman Sachs
spokeswoman Tiffany Galvin said.
John Donovan, Goldman's lead lawyer on the case, declined to
comment. But on a frigid day outside the federal courthouse,
Donovan joined his legal team and smiled for a group picture.
The Bakers were not available for comment. Before the
verdict was read, the couple sat closely together, as they had
throughout the 23-day trial.
Their lawyers portrayed Goldman's investment bankers as a
"bottom of the barrel" team that failed to properly vet concerns
about Lernout & Hauspie's claims of skyrocketing sales in Asia.
DEAL DOOMED BY BUYER'S FRAUD
But lawyers for Goldman said it was not the investment
bank's job to sniff out the accounting fraud that ultimately
doomed Lernout & Hauspie and made the remaining stock held by
the Bakers worthless. In fact, Goldman said Dragon rushed into
the sale and brushed aside advice to hire outside accountants
to examine Lernout & Hauspie's books in more detail.
The Bakers owned 51 percent of the company, but were able to
sell only a few million dollars' worth of the L&H shares they
received in the all-stock deal before the collapse.
Takeovers can carry a variety of risks for buyers and
sellers, as illustrated by large charges recently reported by a
pair of corporate America's biggest names.
Last week, Caterpillar Inc told investors it will
take a $580 million charge in its just-ended fourth quarter
after uncovering an accounting fraud in a subsidiary of a
Chinese company it acquired last summer.
Hewlett-Packard Co took an even bigger hit, in
November warning it would book an $8.8 billion charge after
discovering "serious accounting improprieties" at Autonomy, a
British software company it bought the previous year.
In counter claims brought by Goldman, the jury found that
Janet Baker had made negligent misrepresentations to Paul
Bamberg and Robert Roth, Dragon employees who held 5.54 percent
and 2.75 percent, respectively, of the company's stock. The jury
said Baker caused damages, but no figure was given in the
verdict.
The jury also said Goldman proved that Janet Baker breached
her fiduciary duty to Bamberg and Roth. The jury said Jim Baker
breached his fiduciary duty to Bamberg, but not to Roth,
according to the verdict.
During the trial, jurors heard testimony, largely by video,
from a lineup of Goldman Sachs executives, including Gene
"Tiger" Sykes, who today runs the bank's mergers and acquisition
business and who denied any role in the Dragon deal.
Dragon's attorneys said the bank had assigned "D-team"
investment bankers to advise Dragon, which they argued the bank
made because the software company was one of its smaller
clients.
"It is regrettable that the plaintiffs went to such lengths
to unfairly and publicly attack the reputations of the Goldman
Sachs bankers who advised Dragon Systems," said Goldman's Galvin
on Wednesday. "Those bankers have our full support."
Alan Cotler, a lawyer for the Bakers, told the jury the
couple lost their life's work when Lernout & Hauspie collapsed
and went into bankruptcy. The Bakers tried to get their
technology back, but were unsuccessful.
The Dragon software is now owned by Nuance Communications
Inc.