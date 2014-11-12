Goldman Sachs defeats appeal over collapsed buyout

NEW YORK Nov 12 A federal appeals court ruled
in favor of Goldman Sachs Group Inc in a lawsuit accusing
the Wall Street investment bank of negligence for arranging the
$580 million sale of a married couple's speech recognition
company to Lernout & Hauspie, which soon collapsed in an
accounting fraud.
The 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston on Wednesday
let stand a January 2013 jury verdict against James and Janet
Baker, who hired Goldman to coordinate the all-stock buyout of
Dragon Systems Inc at the height of the 2000 technology bubble.
Writing for the appeals court, Chief Judge Sandra Lynch
rejected claims that the plaintiffs deserved a new trial because
of evidentiary mistakes and erroneous jury instructions.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)