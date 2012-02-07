UPDATE 2-Goldman Sachs to buy Dwight Asset Management

* Deal helps Goldman gain share in retirement market

* Old Mutual has no immediate plans for further sales

* Dwight has $42 billion in assets

By Jessica Toonkel

NEW YORK, Feb 7 Goldman Sachs Asset Management, the asset management arm of Goldman Sachs Group Inc , is buying Dwight Asset Management Company LLC from Old Mutual Asset Management, the company said.

Terms of the deal, which is expected to close in the second quarter of 2012, were not disclosed.

Dwight, which had $42 billion in assets as of Dec. 31, is an institutional fixed income asset manager that specializes in stable-value funds for retirement plans.

For Goldman Sachs, the acquisition represents an attempt to become a bigger player in the defined contribution space, said Bill McDermott, head of the defined contribution business at Goldman.

Goldman has been looking at the stable value business for the past couple of years and Dwight was attractive particularly because it has a presence in the large retirement plan market, he said.

"Stable value is the biggest asset class in the defined contribution market," McDermott told Reuters in an interview. "We wanted to have an offering in that market and Dwight presented a great opportunity."

Stable value funds are fixed income investments that are "wrapped" by a bank or insurer's guarantee to pay the book value of the investment regardless of what the market does.

Given this guarantee, these investments are very popular among employees, particularly older ones, experts said.

"With money market funds returning zero percent right now, and stable value returning up to 2 percent, it's an easy decision," said Winfield Evans, director of institutional investment services for the outsourcing business of Aon Hewitt . Eighty percent of defined contribution plans offer stable value funds, according to Aon Hewitt.

Reuters reported in August that Old Mutual Asset Management, a subsidiary of London-based investment company Old Mutual PLC, was looking to sell Dwight Asset Management Company LLC as part of its ongoing effort to free up capital .

Dwight's stable value business does not fit into Old Mutual's focus right now, which is "long-term, institutional focused active strategies that provide alpha and are growing rapidly," said Peter Bain, chief executive officer of Old Mutual Asset Management.

In August, Old Mutual sold its $2.3 billion U.S. mutual fund business to Touchstone Investments. Old Mutual Asset Management's 17 affiliated asset managers had $224 billion as of Sept. 30.

The firm has no immediate plans to sell any of the firms' other affiliates, Bain said.