Goldman Sachs commodities risk up slightly on quarter

BRIEF-ASE orders machinery equipment worth T$524.2 mln
* Says it orders machinery equipment worth T$524.2 million ($17.08 million) from Kulicke & Soffa Pte Ltd
Oct 16 Goldman Sachs Group Inc's commodities trading risk rose slightly in the third quarter from the previous three months, company results showed on Tuesday.
The Wall Street investment bank said its Value-at-Risk (VaR) in commodities averaged $22 million per day in the three months to September, versus the $20 million averaged in the second quarter and the $25 million of 2011's third quarter.
VaR is an important consideration for investment banks when making trading and hedging decisions for an asset class.
In Goldman Sachs' case, its VaR readings are based on a 95 percent confidence level of the potential loss it could make in trading commodities and other assets over a one-day time horizon.
Goldman Sachs' rival, JPMorgan Chase & Co, has also reported a commodities VaR with little change for the third quarter.
SINGAPORE, Feb 24 A bug in its software left hundreds of thousands of webpages hosted by Cloudflare Inc leaking encrypted personal data, but there was no sign yet the leak had been exploited by hackers, the Internet security firm said on Friday.
PARIS, Feb 24 France's Safran posted a 5.4 percent rise in 2016 core operating profit to 2.4 billion euros and projected stable underlying income in 2017, a transitional year as it increases production of its new LEAP commercial jet engine.