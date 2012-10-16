Goldman revenue more than doubles on investment gains

BRIEF-ASE orders machinery equipment worth T$524.2 mln
* Says it orders machinery equipment worth T$524.2 million ($17.08 million) from Kulicke & Soffa Pte Ltd
Oct 16 Goldman Sachs Group Inc reported a third-quarter profit versus a loss a year before, as revenue more than doubled due to gains in stocks and bonds it holds as investments and due to a sharp rise in investment banking revenue.
The investment bank reported earnings of $1.5 billion, or $2.85 per share, applicable to common shareholders, compared with a loss of $428 million, or 84 cents per share, a year earlier. Net revenue rose 133 percent to $8.35 billion from $3.6 billion.
Goldman also raised its quarterly dividend to 50 cents per share from 46 cents per share.
SINGAPORE, Feb 24 A bug in its software left hundreds of thousands of webpages hosted by Cloudflare Inc leaking encrypted personal data, but there was no sign yet the leak had been exploited by hackers, the Internet security firm said on Friday.
PARIS, Feb 24 France's Safran posted a 5.4 percent rise in 2016 core operating profit to 2.4 billion euros and projected stable underlying income in 2017, a transitional year as it increases production of its new LEAP commercial jet engine.