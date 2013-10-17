版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 10月 17日 星期四

BRIEF-Goldman Sachs meets new leverage requirements-CFO

NEW YORK, Oct 17 (Reuters) -

* Goldman Sachs Group Inc supplementary leverage ratio is 5 percent firmwide, 6 percent at bank-CFO

* Goldman had bigger exposure to mortgages than peers, hurting fixed-income trading revenue more-CFO

* Goldman may acquire more asset management businesses if they make strategic sense-CFO

* Goldman sachs CFO Harvey Schwartz is speaking to analysts on conference call Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
