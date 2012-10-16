Goldman will not take more risk until confidence returns-new CFO

Oct 16 Goldman Sachs Group Inc will not
increase risk-taking until market conditions improve and client
confidence returns, incoming Chief Financial Officer Harvey
Schwartz said on Tuesday.
"It is still a market environment where we are remaining
pretty defensive ... I think you should assume that we will stay
conservative for the time being, certainly," Schwartz said on a
conference call with analysts to discuss third-quarter results.
Schwartz and current CFO David Viniar, who is retiring at
the end of January, struck a cautious tone on the call, saying
that the company is trying to maintain the right balance between
cutting costs and being prepared for a time when trading volumes
and deal activity start to rise again.
The bank is nearly through with a cost-cutting program that
aims to reduce annual expenses by $1.9 billion, Viniar said.
Goldman has also started another program to reduce risk-weighted
assets by $88 billion in order to meet stricter capital
standards.