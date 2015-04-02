CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Goldman economist says Fed should hike late this year

UPDATE 2-Actelion drug fails trial, denting revenue potential
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga., April 1 Goldman Sachs Economist Jan Hatzius said on Wednesday he believed the Federal Reserve should raise interest rates late this year or early next year, given the amount of slack still present in the labor market.
Hatzius, speaking on a panel here at an Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank event, said his view on the timing reflected a significant amount of slack still in the labor market and weak wage growth.
"My own view is that it's not yet time. Certainly not high time yet," Hatzius said, adding that Goldman's forecast for the first hike is for September.
"My opinion in terms of when monetary policy ought to be tightened is very late this year, or early next year."
BEIJING, Jan 23 China's Mobike said it has joined hands with manufacturing giant Foxconn to double the number of bikes it plans to make this year to 10 million, as the start-up seeks to become the dominant player in the country's nascent bike-sharing market.
* Teekay LNG - Intends to issue new senior unsecured bonds in Norwegian bond market through add-on to its existing Norwegian bonds due in October 2021