Goldman sacks staff for leaking confidential NY Fed information

MOVES-State Street Global names global chief retirement strategist
April 26 State Street Global Advisors, the asset management arm of State Street Corp, named Amlan Roy global chief retirement strategist.
Nov 20 Goldman Sachs Group Inc said it fired two staff after a junior employee passed confidential information from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, his former employer, to a senior colleague in the investment bank.
Goldman said the incident on Sept. 26 was immediately reported to its compliance team, regulators and the New York Fed and an internal investigation was launched into the junior employee's actions.
"That employee and a more senior employee who failed to escalate the issue were terminated shortly thereafter," Goldman said in a statement issued after the New York Times reported the incident. (nyti.ms/1yVpoq6)
Goldman added that it was reviewing its policies regarding hiring staff from governmental institutions to ensure that they were effective and robust. (Reporting by Rama Venkat Raman in Bangalore; editing by Rodney Joyce)
SAO PAULO, April 26 Profits at Banco Santander Brasil SA hit a record in the first quarter, the company reported on Wednesday, beating analysts' estimates after interest income surged and loan-loss provisions dropped the most in almost five years.
April 26 A federal judge in Connecticut on Wednesday is set to sentence a former Jefferies Group bond trader after he was found guilty earlier this year of defrauding customers on bond prices.