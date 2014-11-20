UPDATE 3-Goldman fires staff over leak of confidential NY Fed information

(Adds details, background, statement from New York Fed)
By Tanya Agrawal
Nov 20 Goldman Sachs Group Inc said it
fired two employees over the leaking of confidential information
from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, raising again
questions about the bank's alleged cozy relationship with its
regulator.
The bank said a junior employee was sacked for passing on to
a colleague information from the New York Fed, his former
employer, while a supervisor was fired for knowing about the
matter but not escalating it.
The disclosure of the firings comes a day before a U.S.
Senate subcommittee is scheduled to start hearings on whether
the Fed's relationship with the banks it regulates is too close.
The hearing follows the release of secretly recorded
conversations between the New York Fed and Goldman officials
that suggested Fed officials were reluctant to push Goldman for
answers on a transaction with Spain's Banco Santander.
Goldman said on Thursday it had immediately reported the
incident that led to the firings to the New York Fed.
The junior banker had been employed with the bank for less
than four months, Goldman said.
The confidential information provided Goldman a window into
the New York Fed's private insights, including details about at
least one of the bank's clients, the New York Times reported,
citing lawyers familiar with the matter.(nyti.ms/1yVpoq6)
It is unclear whether Goldman's bankers used the
information, the Times added.
The "revolving door" relationship between Goldman and other
government agencies such as the New York Fed has been a source
of criticism in the past, with frequent movement of employees
between the bank and its regulators.
Current New York Fed President William Dudley, for example,
was Goldman's chief economist until 2005.
In an internal memo obtained by Reuters, Goldman said the
proper handling of confidential information was among its
highest priorities and that it had a specific policy prohibiting
an employee's use of information obtained from former employers.
Goldman added that it was reviewing its policies regarding
hiring staff from government institutions to ensure they were
effective and robust.
The New York Fed said in a statement it had detailed rules
and controls for protecting confidential information.
"Of course, we also know that we are not perfect, that
information today is more difficult to safeguard, and we are
resolute to learn from our experiences."
