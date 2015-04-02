CORRECTED-Goldman economist says Fed should hike very late this year

UPDATE 2-Actelion drug fails trial, denting revenue potential
* Shares pare losses after falling more than 1 pct (Adds comment from analyst, shares)
(Corrects to "should" in headline from "could" and corrects to "ought" in first paragraph)
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga., April 1 Goldman Sachs Economist Jan Hatzius said on Wednesday that the Federal Reserve ought to raise interest rates very late this year, or early next year.
Hatzius, speaking on a panel here at an Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank event, said his view on the timing reflected a significant amount of slack still in the labor market and weak wage growth.
(Reporting by Michael Flaherty and Howard Schneider; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Shares pare losses after falling more than 1 pct (Adds comment from analyst, shares)
BEIJING, Jan 23 China's Mobike said it has joined hands with manufacturing giant Foxconn to double the number of bikes it plans to make this year to 10 million, as the start-up seeks to become the dominant player in the country's nascent bike-sharing market.
* Teekay LNG - Intends to issue new senior unsecured bonds in Norwegian bond market through add-on to its existing Norwegian bonds due in October 2021