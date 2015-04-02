CORRECTED-Goldman economist says Fed should hike very late this year

(Corrects to "should" in headline from "could" and corrects to "ought" in first paragraph)

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga., April 1 Goldman Sachs Economist Jan Hatzius said on Wednesday that the Federal Reserve ought to raise interest rates very late this year, or early next year.

Hatzius, speaking on a panel here at an Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank event, said his view on the timing reflected a significant amount of slack still in the labor market and weak wage growth.

(Reporting by Michael Flaherty and Howard Schneider; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)