Goldman Sachs partner Luca Ferrari to retire-memo

LONDON Feb 23 Veteran Goldman Sachs M&A banker Luca Ferrari has decided to retire from the firm, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

Currently responsible for the northern European mergers and acquisitions business, Ferrari joined Goldman in 2000 and became a partner in 2006.

Prior to Goldman, he spent nine years in the M&A business at UBS Warburg, a forerunner of UBS.

