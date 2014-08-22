Goldman nears $1.1 bln payment to FHFA - Financial Times

Aug 22 Goldman Sachs Group Inc could pay
about $1.1 billion to settle claims from the U.S. housing
finance regulator that it sold bad mortgage-backed securities
(MBS), the Financial Times reported.
Negotiations between Goldman and the Federal Housing Finance
Agency (FHFA) could be concluded as early as next week, the
business daily reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
The proposed amount would be almost double of what the Wall
Street bank paid to the Securities and Exchange Commission in
Goldman and FHFA were not immediately available for comment.
Goldman and Morgan Stanley are also in preliminary
discussions with the U.S. Department of Justice about settling
allegations that they mis-sold MBS, the British newspaper
reported, citing three people with knowledge about the issue.
In its lawsuit, the FHFA said Fannie Mae and
Freddie Mac bought $11.1 billion of mortgage-backed
securities from Goldman, unaware that "significant percentages
of the underlying mortgage loans... had materially poorer
credit quality than was represented in the registration
statements."
On Thursday, Bank of America Corp reached a $16.65
billion settlement with U.S. regulators to settle charges that
it misled investors into buying troubled mortgage-backed
securities.
