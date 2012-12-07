UPDATE 1-Goldman Sachs fined $1.5 million for trading glitch

By Douwe Miedema
WASHINGTON Dec 7 Goldman Sachs Group Inc
was fined $1.5 million to settle charges it failed to supervise
its traders and allowing one futures dealer to hide billions in
dollars from sight and causing a $118 million loss.
Ex-Goldman trader Matthew Marshall Taylor in 2007
camouflaged an $8.3 billion position, manually entering fake
trades, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on
Friday.
"Goldman failed to have policies or procedures reasonably
designed to detect and prevent the manual entry of fabricated
futures trades into its front office systems," the top U.S.
derivatives regulator said.
"As a result, on seven trading days in November and December
2007, Taylor circumvented Goldman's risk management, compliance,
and supervision systems," the CFTC said.
In a lawsuit in New York in November, the CFTC sought a
$130,000 civil penalty against Taylor, who at the time was a
vice president at the bank's Capital Structure Franchise Trading
desk, and later went to work for Morgan Stanley.
Goldman Sachs took a $118 million loss in unwinding the
position in e-mini S&P 500 futures contracts.
"Taylor's activity was flagged by our controls on December
14, with no impact to customer funds," Goldman Sachs said in an
emailed statement. "Since these events, we have enhanced our
controls. We're pleased to have settled this matter."
Taylor had established the position on Dec. 13, 2007.
Bart Chilton, a Democrat and one the CFTC's commissioners,
thought the penalty was too low.
"I believe that the monetary penalty should be significantly
higher in order to represent a sufficient punishment, as well as
to denote a meaningful deterrent to future illegal activity,"
Chilton said in a statement.