Goldman in settlement talks with U.S. over trading loss

Nov 10 Goldman Sachs Group Inc is in
settlement talks with the U.S. government over an $8.3 billion
position that one of the investment bank's traders had concealed
five years ago, according to a published report.
The Financial Times said a settlement with the U.S.
Commodity Futures Trading Commission, which regulates U.S.
futures and options markets, is expected in the coming weeks,
citing two sources familiar with the plans.
Goldman declined to comment and the CFTC could not be
reached for comment.
The planned settlement follows Thursday's announcement from
the regulator that accused ex-Goldman trader Matthew Marshall
Taylor of hiding a large position in S&P 500 e-mini futures
contracts. Taylor has denied the accusations, his lawyer said on
Thursday.