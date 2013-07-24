版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 7月 24日 星期三 23:10 BJT

CORRECTED-Goldman Sachs deputy general counsel to leave bank

(Corrects paragraph 2 to say that Greenwald will be co-chairperson of the law firm through February 2015 and not 2012)

July 24 Goldman Sachs Group Inc's deputy general counsel, David Greenwald, is leaving the company and will rejoin his old law firm, Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson LLP as a co-chairperson.

Greenwald will be the co-chairperson of the law firm through February 2015 with its current chairperson Valerie Jacob and will be appointed as the firm's chairman in March 2015, the law firm said in a statement on Wednesday.

Greenwald who joined the bank's legal department in 1994 was named a partner in 2000 and has a law degree from Columbia University. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bangalore; Editing by Rodney Joyce)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐